Ludacris named Georgia State University artist-in-residence

ATLANTA - Rapper. Actor. Entrepreneur. Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has done it all.
You can add artist-in-residence to the list.
Georgia State University announced Tuesday that the Atlanta-based artist, who attended the university before his rap career blew up, will mentor students and work with professors in its Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) on entrepreneurship in the music and film industries.
"Georgia State is one of the most innovative and diverse universities in the country," he said in a statement. "I couldn't imagine a better place to work with students than CMII."
Formed in 2014, the institute prepares students for careers in film, music and video game industries.
Georgia State announced in July that Ludacris would participate in a course this fall focusing on contract negotiations, intellectual properties and fair and equal pay for music clients.
This article was written by Eric Stirgus, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
