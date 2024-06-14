‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Tommie Lee charged with battery in Miami Beach

ATLANTA — “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Tommi Lee was arrested early Monday morning for battery after allegedly attacking a man outside a club.

It happened outside Club LIV, People Magazine reports.

Lee, whose real name is Atasha Jefferson, “allegedly approached a man whom she says she has never met and attempted to hand him something. But once he denied the offer, Jefferson allegedly became aggressive, poked him in the face, cursed at him, and threatened to have him killed,” People said.

According to WPLG-TV, after the confrontation, the man grabbed Jefferson’s arms and held them behind her back until police got there.

“During their investigation, police said they viewed surveillance footage that showed the incident, which corroborated the victim’s account of what happened,” WPLG reported.

She was arrested on a battery charge and taken to jail.

This is not the first time that Jefferson has had a run-in with the law.

In 2018, Jefferson was arrested in Cobb County, twice in less than 48 hours. She was initially arrested at her child’s middle school after she was accused of shoving their head into a locker there.

She was charged with felony aggravated assault, simple battery, first-degree child cruelty and disruption of public schools.

Less than 48 hours later, she was arrested again for aggravated stalking and obstruction of an officer.

She was accused of hiding in her attic when police arrived at her Smyrna home to arrest her.

