Lots of rain and overnight storms topple trees across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Trees fell onto homes and streets in the metro Atlanta area overnight and into Wednesday morning.

In Sandy Springs in North Fulton County, a 40-to-50-foot tree toppled around 7 a.m., blocking Twin Branch Road for hours.

“I was shocked,” said homeowner Larry Martindale.

Martindale told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that his wife heard the loud crash of the tree falling onto the road.

And it not only blocked the main road…

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“I can’t get out of the driveway. I’m pinned in here,” said Martindale.

Around 3:30 p.m., a crew arrived to cut up and remove the tree.

Martindale said he’s glad the tree didn’t fall onto his house, or a car or pedestrian.

“It just fell on the street with no traffic. Good to hear, yes absolutely,” Martindale said.

Martindale and other neighbors said they briefly lost power.

There were reports of a tree on a house in Roswell and structural damage in Gwinnett County, but no injuries.

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