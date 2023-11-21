Local Atlanta organization still needing volunteers to help deliver food on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and Hosea Helps will be delivering meals to thousands of families in need of a hot meal for the holiday.

The organization told Channel 2 Action News they are in need of volunteers to deliver and box up those meals on Thanksgiving day.

Activist Hosea Williams started the nonprofit Hosea Feed The Hungry And Homeless Inc. back in 1971.

The event is taking place Thursday at the nonprofit’s headquarters at 2545 Forrest Hills Dr. SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315.

If you would like to help click here to sign up and make donations. There still have time to sign up to get a meal delivered as well.

