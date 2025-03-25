Little Five Points shooting victim was trying to protect a group of women, police say

ATLANTA — The victim of a shooting Sunday night in Little Five Points may have been trying to protect a group of women.

Officers responded to Euclid Avenue in Northeast Atlanta shortly before midnight.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that the gunman shot a man who intervened after that gunman was disrespectful to a group of women.

Atlanta police have not released the victim’s name or condition.

