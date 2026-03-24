Listen to country superstar’s new version of ‘Georgia on My Mind’ recorded specially for the Masters

ATLANTA — It’s an old sweet song as classic as Georgia peaches, and now a country music superstar is bringing his own take on the Ray Charles classic “Georgia on My Mind,” recorded specially for the Masters.

Each winter, ESPN releases a promotion with the classic song teasing the Masters. This year was Thomas Rhett’s turn.

“As long as this song has been in my brain, it has meant ‘Go Dawgs’ and it’s April in Augusta,” Rhett said.

Rhett, who was born in Valdosta, “created the seventh rendition of the classic track that has become synonymous with the tradition-rich Tournament.”

“When I hear that song, I just immediately envision Spanish moss hanging in trees. I envision Magnolia Lane, Amen Corner. It was always just makes me think of the Masters, period,” Rhett said.

ESPN sat down with Rhett as he recorded his rendition, and he said he aimed to make his version of the song as timeless as he could.

“This is one of those

things that I want to look back at when I’m like 70 and feel like I did it in a very classic way,” Rhett said. “When you do a song like this, I think the first thought in your brain is like, ‘Don’t mess it up.’”

The Masters runs from April 9-12.

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