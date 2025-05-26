LifeLine Animal Project to hold free adoptions weekly as owner surrenders double in metro area

ATLANTA — Starting June 6, LifeLine Animal Project is bringing back Free Dog Fridays at their shelters in the metro Atlanta area.

"Since April 2024, LifeLine has seen a troubling rise in owner surrenders—more than double our usual rate," the organization said. "We’re doing everything we can to ensure that every animal in our care has a chance at a loving home."

That’s why from the start of June to the end of August, that means dog adoptions every Friday at LifeLine’s three locations are completely free.

Before that, the organization is offering two days for free dog adoptions on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a sponsored event.

The free adoption options come as LifeLine says they’ve seen a troubling increase in pets being surrendered by their owners.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group