The life of Dr. Naomi King celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Family, friends and community leaders gathered to honor the life of civil rights activist, Dr. Naomi King.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Her memorial service was held at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in northeast Atlanta on Saturday.

The church is where her brother-in-law Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., co-pastored with his father.

TRENDING STORIES:

Naomi King was remembered as a beacon of light with quiet dignity, strength and unwavering support for her family and community.

“Dr. Naomi King, you have earned your wings. Fly, fly, fly my guardian angel. You have fought the good fight. You have finished the race. Your legacy is strong and it will never die,” said one funeral speaker.

Naomi King passed away at the age of 92.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

WATCH: Atlanta Family Dollar ‘ransacked’ by multiple suspects, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group