Atlanta teenager who disappeared on her way to work now ‘critically missing’

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Sanijah Hill (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — Authorities are looking for a “critically missing” teenager who went to work and hasn’t been heard from since.

Atlanta police said officers are looking for 13-year-old Sanijah Hill, who was last seen leaving her home on Bass Street SW to go to work on Friday at 5 a.m.

Hill’s mother told police that her son called her at 6 p.m. and said that Hill had not come home.

According to Hill’s family, she typically returned home at 5 p.m.

Hill is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Hill’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or 911.

