Legendary Falcons running back Warrick Dunn gives single Miami mom life-changing Christmas gift

MIAMI, Fla. — Former Atlanta Falcons running back and current Falcons legend Warrick Dunn made sure that for one single mom in Miami, the holidays would be sweet, not bitter.

On Tuesday, Dunn waited for mom Tanya and her son Michael at what they were expecting to be an empty house.

Instead, the former NFL Man of the Year waited for them with $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s Furniture Store and a $5,000 check for down-payment assistance.

Tanya had just signed closing papers for a new home from Habitat for Humanity.

Tuesday’s gift from Dunn was the 221st home celebration by Warrick Dunn Charities, a nonprofit by the former footballer that’s helped single-parent families across the country achieve first-time homeownership through his “Homes for the Holidays” program.

The charity has operated the Homes for the Holidays initiative for over 25 years.

