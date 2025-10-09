Legendary Atlanta sporting event merchandise makes nostalgic comeback

ATLANTA — Vintage clothing shops in Atlanta’s Little Five Points are experiencing a surge in demand for 1996 Atlanta Olympics merchandise, with millennials leading the trend.

The renewed interest in vintage Olympics gear has shop owners like Tabetha Crowder-Lee, who owns a store in Little Five Points, seeing increased business.

Items such as ’96 Atlanta Olympics T-shirts are particularly popular, with some fetching prices between $50 and $150.

“There’s a little flutter in my heart. I get to dancing on the inside, sometimes on the outside. Depends on the day!” Tabetha Crowder-Lee, owner of a vintage clothing shop, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Crowder-Lee’s shop is not the only one benefiting from this trend.

Across the city’s Little Five Points community, other shop owners have also seen a rise in interest for vintage Olympics gear.

Mike Huddleston and C.C. Indivero, who promote pop-up vintage markets around Atlanta, noted that millennials are particularly drawn to these nostalgic items.

Mario Teleria, who manages Drugstore Vintage, a brick-and-mortar reseller, has observed that items often sell quickly, requiring frequent restocking.

In addition to clothing, some shops even stock official ’96 Olympics memorabilia such as Coca-Cola bottles, although not all items are for sale.

The popularity of 1996 Atlanta Olympics merchandise among millennials has revitalized business for vintage shops in Atlanta, with items selling rapidly and at high prices.

Shop owners continue to capitalize on this trend, offering a variety of nostalgic items to eager buyers.

