Leave the door of a Waymo open? Here’s who’s coming to shut it

ATLANTA — Waymo says it’s going to get a little help closing the doors of its self-driving cars in Atlanta.

The company says if the doors are left open when someone gets out, the self-driving cars can’t depart, which can lead to them blocking traffic.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While they say it’s rare, they’re getting some help.

Waymo is currently running a pilot program with DoorDash that will have Dashers come to the rescue.

TRENDING STORIES:

DoorDash says Waymo will alert a driver in the area to come and shut the car’s door.

In the future, Waymo’s vehicle will have automated door closures.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group