Leave the door of a Waymo open? Here’s who’s coming to shut it

ATLANTA — Waymo says it’s going to get a little help closing the doors of its self-driving cars in Atlanta.
The company says if the doors are left open when someone gets out, the self-driving cars can’t depart, which can lead to them blocking traffic.
While they say it’s rare, they’re getting some help.
Waymo is currently running a pilot program with DoorDash that will have Dashers come to the rescue.
DoorDash says Waymo will alert a driver in the area to come and shut the car’s door.
In the future, Waymo’s vehicle will have automated door closures.
