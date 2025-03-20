Lawsuit reform bill, Gov. Kemp’s signature measure, passes in House

The Georgia House voted Thursday to pass a tort reform bill, Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature legislation this session, sending it to his desk for approval.

The bill would overhaul Georgia’s civil litigation system. The bill already received approval from the Senate, and it passed a House committee vote Tuesday along party lines.

It overcame opposition from Democrats, trial lawyers and some victims who worry the bill will limit lawsuits.

