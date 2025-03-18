Gov. Kemp’s lawsuit reform bill heading to House floor for full vote this week

ATLANTA — A key committee has voted to move Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature lawsuit reform bill to the full House for a vote.

That bill would overhaul Georgia’s civil litigation system. There is a lot of opposition to this bill from Democrats to trial lawyers to some victims who worry the bill will limit lawsuits.

The bill’s sponsor insists that’s not true.

Macon Republican state Sen. John F. Kennedy introduced the governor’s lawsuit reform, or tort reform bill, to a key House committee trying to fight back against criticism from trial lawyers and crime victims who worry they won’t be able to sue under this bill.

“This bill doesn’t do anything to impair that. It provides some structure so that we all know what those guard rails are going forward,” Kennedy said about the bill.

A woman who only wanted to be known as “E” is currently suing the early learning center that employed a teacher accused of abusing her son.

“Five years ago, my son was two at the time, was abused by his teacher,” E said.

She went to the capitol on Tuesday to convince lawmakers to reject the bill she fears would prevent her lawsuit and others.

“It makes it virtually impossible for families who would be in situations like ours, to bring a suit and meet the burden of proof as it’s laid out in the law,” E said.

After several changes, the bill passed out of the committee along party lines.

While many aren’t sure the votes are there, Republican and Democrat, Kennedy thinks it’ll pass.

“I think this bill is going to be in a fashion that it’s currently postured that’s going to be very attractive to legislators to want to bring hard-working Georgians to stabilize insurance rates that we are living under now and maintain a good business environment,” Kennedy said.

Democrats point out that even if the bill passes, there are no guarantees from insurance companies that rates will go down.

There could be a vote on the House floor as soon as Thursday.

