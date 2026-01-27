Lawmaker wants to create Lake Lanier Caucus to get to the bottom of smelly, foul-tasting water

ATLANTA — If you live near Lake Lanier, you already know that people are complaining about smelly water.

Those complaints have reached the ears of Georgia lawmakers.

“Our emails and phones have been blowing up just about the taste of the water in Lake Lanier and the city of Gainesville in particular for my district,” state Sen. Drew Echols said.

There are so many complaints of smelly, foul-tasting water coming from Lake Lanier, Echols, and others want to form the Lake Lanier Caucus and get to the bottom of the mystery.

It could be caused by the natural seasonal turnover of the lake water, which can release that smell and taste. It could be caused by algae blooms.

But Echols told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that he wants to find out why this is happening and is ready to call in the troops.

TRENDING STORIES:

“That’s exactly why we’re setting this up, because there are multiple layers. We’ve got to bring in Congressman McCormick. We’ve got to bring in Congressman Clyde, as well as the Corps, EPA, and EPD,” Echols said.

Water officials do say that, despite the foul smell and musty taste, the water is safe to drink, but Echols said it’s time for his Lake Lanier Caucus to get to the bottom of the mystery and solve it once and for all.

“I can’t think of anything more important for Northeast Georgia than the water quality. The economic impact of Lake Lanier. I just think we need to be communicating and at better levels than we currently are,” Echols said.

Again, water experts say there’s nothing wrong with the water, and this happens when the weather gets cold. But that doesn’t make it taste any better.

©2026 Cox Media Group