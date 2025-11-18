Latest market data reveals home prices down for core metro Atlanta region

ATLANTA — The latest analysis of home prices in the metro Atlanta area shows that prices were down compared to the year before.

The data, from Georgia Multiple Listing Service, focuses on the 12-county core metro area and showed the median sale price for a house was down to $390,000.

Sales were also higher than last October, though slightly less than in September.

According to the Georgia MLS data, October 2024 had a median sale price for homes in the 12-county area at nearly $400,000.

Similarly, September data showed prices were around $399,000, meaning costs have gone down almost $10,000 per home since last year for those looking to buy.

Month over month, the number of new listings were down by 1%, but up 3.3% compared to last year.

Active listings, which are homes already on the market, were up 17.4% compared to 2024, though down slightly from September.

