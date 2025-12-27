Late-night confrontation ends in shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after being shot during a confrontation, according to Atlanta police.

Police were called to the 3800 block of MLK Jr. Drive SW around 1:17 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital by Grady EMS. His identity or current condition has not been released.

Investigators said the victim was sitting on the steps at the location when he was approached by two unidentified men. A verbal argument followed, which quickly escalated, ending with gunfire, police said.

The two suspects ran away before officers arrived.

Atlanta officials said several vehicles and at least two apartments suffered property damage.

Investigators are still working to piece together exactly what led up to the shooting, including what sparked the argument and whether the individuals involved knew each other. No arrests have been announced, and police have not released suspect descriptions.

The investigation remains ongoing.

