Man wanted for attempted murder in Tennessee caught after high-speed chase in Georgia

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A dangerous fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Tennessee was arrested Friday night following a high-speed chase through Gordon County.

At 8:15 p.m., Gordon County deputies were called in to help Calhoun police with tracking down a suspect who was driving a truck at reckless speeds on State Route 156 at Red Bud Road.

Officials say the chase began in the city of Calhoun, and the suspect, identified as a wanted man from Tennessee, was traveling at speeds over 90 miles per hour, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.

The chase came to an end when a Gordon County deputy executed a PIT maneuver.

This forced the suspect’s truck off the road and down an embankment.

The fugitive was quickly arrested and taken into custody.

Officials say there are no other suspects involved in the case. The investigation is now being led by the Calhoun Police Department, working in collaboration with Tennessee authorities.

His identity was not released.

Sheriff Mitch Ralston praised the quick response and coordination between local and state law enforcement that led to the successful capture of the wanted man.

“The teamwork and professionalism of all officers involved ensured a dangerous situation was resolved safely,” said Ralston.

