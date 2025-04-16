Heads up, drivers: There’s a temporary traffic pattern shift for construction in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department of Transportation will temporarily shift traffic patterns on a portion of Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW from Marietta Street NW to Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive SW for a construction project at 190 Marietta Street NW.

The continuous three-lane closure began at midnight and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30.

The northbound traffic will be closed with only one lane of the southbound direction open to vehicles for the duration of the closure.

Sidewalks on the east side will be available to pedestrians during this time.

If you’re traveling northbound on Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, turn left onto Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, then turn right onto Marietta Street NW to Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW.

Access to the parking deck on Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW will remain accessible during the temporary closure.

Both enforcement officers and flaggers will be in the area to assist with traffic control during the work.

