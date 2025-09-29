Lanes to close along Downtown Connector as repaving continues. Here’s how to get around it

ATLANTA — The busiest stretch of interstate in Atlanta is about to be even more of a headache.

Crews are in the midst of a major repaving project on the Downtown Connector.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Sheilds has the best alternatives to avoid any delays.

You can expect to see lane closures along the I-75/85 north and southbound lanes through anywhere between 17th Street and University Avenue.

“But watch out for crews to be actively working, especially in the northbound lanes as you leave North Avenue trying to work your way up the 17th Street,” Sheilds said.

Sheilds said some great alternatives in and out of midtown and downtown are Highway 41, Northside Drive. Closer to the airport, use University Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway, which is the same road, just changes names.

Peachtree Street is always an option out of Midtown as well to avoid the connector.

“And of course, you can use Atlanta’s bypass, I-285, to avoid delays in and out of midtown and downtown,” Sheilds said.

The roadwork will set up after 8 p.m. Monday and last till at least 5 a.m. Tuesday.

