Landlords dealing with vacant rental units; 1 in 10 unoccupied in metro Atlanta, study says

ATLANTA, Ga. — A new study says many landlords are having a hard time renting out all of their units.

Construction Coverage says one of every ten rental units in metro Atlanta is vacant.

That is the 12th highest rate in the country.

The rent website Zumper says the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta is a little more than $1,700.

Most apartment complexes want rent to be no more than 30 percent of your income.

That means you likely have to make $5,665 a month.

If you break that down to 40-hour workweeks, you need to make about $35 an hour to get approved for that rent.

