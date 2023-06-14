Man shot multiple times sitting inside SUV at Alpharetta gas station

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that sent a man to the hospital.

Police confirmed they responded to the QuikTrip off Old Milton Parkway around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. Channel 2 Action News video from the scene shows the passenger side window shattered and covered up.

Officers started first aid on the victim until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. Police said the suspect already left the scene before they arrived.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name or age. He is currently stable at a nearby hospital.

No description of the shooter is available, but police are reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department.

