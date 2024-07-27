Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation donates $3 million to Atlanta youth organizations

ATLANTA — Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation has joined forces with the Australian fashion brand Cotton On to provide $3 million in grants to youth-focused mental health organizations worldwide.
The initiative, part of their Kindness in Community Fund, aims to support local organizations addressing the evolving needs of young people in their communities.
Among the beneficiaries of these grants are two Atlanta-based organizations: Black Girls Smile and COR.
These organizations are part of a broader cohort recognized for their dedication to youth mental health in their communities.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 members of gospel group The Nelons die in plane crash, management company confirms
- Six Flags Over Georgia had its first night requiring chaperones for teens. This is how it went
- 2 GA firefighters critically injured in freak accident at funeral
The selection process for the Kindness in Community Fund was highly inclusive, engaging young people worldwide to ensure the grants reflect their genuine needs and priorities in mental health.
Additionally, Cotton On’s involvement underscores their commitment to mental health, as reflected in this global initiative.
The full list of 65 recipients includes organizations from various countries, such as Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
©2024 Cox Media Group