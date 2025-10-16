Kroger, US Hunger pack 1 million meals for families in need

ATLANTA — Kroger and US Hunger organized an event in Atlanta to pack one million meals as part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative.

The event, held on Thursday, saw volunteers forming mini assembly lines to pack meals, with the goal of addressing the high number of families needing food assistance.

“We’re gonna get one million meals packed today,” an Atlanta division Kroger Company representative told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Approximately 2,600 volunteers registered to help pack the meals, with potentially another thousand joining in due to the cause’s appeal.

Demetrius Hill, a first-time volunteer, was among those contributing to the effort, which is in its third year.

TRENDING STORIES:

Each packed box is intended to feed over 200 people, with the meals being distributed to 11 food banks and nonprofits.

The event is part of Kroger’s ongoing commitment to their Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative, aiming to alleviate hunger and reduce waste in the community.

The event aimed to pack one million meals to support families in need.

The meals will support local organizations such as Must Ministries and Hosea Helps, among others.

Officials said the Million Meal Pack event shows Kroger’s dedication to community support.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group