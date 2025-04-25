Kroger pharmacies to host unused drug takebacks for national initiative

Saturday marks the national Prescription Drug Take Back Day for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

In the metro Atlanta area, Kroger pharmacies will host events to take in the unused or expired prescriptions so they can be safely disposed of.

At each location, Kroger said local law enforcement officers will be on site to accept unused or expired pills, liquids, gels and patches outside of stores. No medications can be accepted inside.

The events will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, so Kroger says to “get ready to go through your medicine cabinets” and bring the meds on down for disposal.

Here’s where you can go for the events and to drop off your unused or expired drugs.

Kroger at 6199 Highway 92 in Acworth

Kroger at 950 Herrington Road in Lawrenceville

Kroger at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur

Kroger at 4753 Atlanta Highway in Loganville

Kroger at 3240 South Cobb Drive Southeast in Smyrna

Kroger at 1355 South Park Street in Carrollton

Kroger at 2100 Roswell Road Suite 2140 in Marietta

Kroger at 1524 Highway 16 West in Griffin

Kroger at 6766 Hickory Flat Highway in Canton

Kroger at 10945 State Bridge Road in Alpharetta

Kroger at 2875 North Decatur Road in Decatur

Kroger at 3700 Salem Road in Covington

Kroger at 378 Marketplace Parkway in Dawsonville

Kroger at 6001 Cumming Highway in Sugar Hill

