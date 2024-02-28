Krog Street Tunnel to close at night for next 2 weeks due to construction work

ATLANTA — Krog Street Tunnel will remain closed at night over the next two weeks as crews do investigative work for a stormwater project.

The work began Tuesday night, according to a news release from the City of Atlanta. The construction will take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on all weekdays through March 12.

Pedestrian sidewalks in the area will continue to be in use while the work is being done.

Traffic going west on DeKalb Ave NE will turn right onto Krog Street NE and then left onto Edgewood Avenue SE before turning left onto Boulevard NE and continuing south towards Memorial Drive SE.

Traffic on Wylie Street SE will be routed to use Pearl Street SE to turn right onto Memorial Drive SE before turning right onto Boulevard SE heading northwest to Dekalb Avenue NE.

Most recently, the tunnel was closed last summer as crews replaced a storm drain and did a water line replacement.

