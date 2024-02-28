Police show shocking aftermath of single-car crash on I-285 in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — An injury was reported after a single-car crash in Sandy Springs.

On Tuesday night, Sandy Springs Police posted a graphic photo of the aftermath of the crash.

Police said the Interstate 285 WB ramp to New Northside Drive was shut down and two lanes of I-285 were closed due to a “serious injury” accident.

Triple Team Traffic said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

The photo shows a red truck with serious damage that appears to have crashed into a wall going up the ramp.

Police have not confirmed the details of what happened.

Police have also not provided details on the extent of the injuries reported or who was injured.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Sandy Springs Police for more information but has not heard back.

