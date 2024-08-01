King Center sets centennial celebrations plans for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King

ATLANTA — The King Center has announced a comprehensive five-year plan to celebrate the centennial birthdays of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 2029 and Mrs. Coretta Scott King in 2027, which will include the construction of a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Atlanta.

King 100: The Official Centennial Celebrations of MLK and CSK will feature global activations from 2025 to 2029.

These events will embrace Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community and draw inspiration from Dr. King’s teachings and Mrs. King’s inspirational legacy.

The centennial celebrations aim to address the question posed in Dr. King’s last book: “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”

Key initiatives include:

King Dream Center Capital Campaign: This campaign involves reimagining and expanding The King Center to make history more engaging, relevant, and accessible. The new technology-centric facility will feature immersive technologies like virtual reality, augmented and mixed reality, holograms, and interactive exhibits. It will blend traditional exhibits with digital enhancements and incorporate existing features such as Dr. and Mrs. King’s crypt, administrative offices, theatre, advanced archives, bookstore, and multi-purpose meeting spaces.

Dr. Bernice A. King shared her thoughts on the plan, saying, “As we approach the centennial birthdays of my parents, we honor their enduring legacies by recommitting ourselves to their vision of a Beloved Community. Our five-year plan isn’t just about celebrations—it’s a call to action. Through initiatives like the King Dream Center, social and economic impact programs, and cultural integrations, we’re not only commemorating the past but actively shaping a future where equality, justice, and love prevail. Together, we can transform my father’s dream and my mother’s vision into tangible realities for generations to come.”

