Kemp signs lawsuit reform legislation into law

ATLANTA —

At a Monday afternoon signing, Gov. Brian Kemp was joined by other state leaders as he signed the tort reform bill into law.

Joining the governor were Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns, among others. The lawsuit reform had been Kemp’s priority during the legislative session.

According to the governor’s office, the “meaningful tort reform” will help “level the playing field” in court, and keep “hostile foreign powers from taking advantage of consumers and legal proceedings.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“Today is a victory for the people of our state who for too long were suffering the impacts of an out-of-balance legal environment,” Kemp said in a statement.

Georgians opposed to the legislation said the so-called tort reform would just make it harder to find justice if they’re wronged by a private business.

Lawmakers who supported the bill said they believed the legislation would help stabilize state insurance costs and and help consumers.

“I want to thank Gov. Brian Kemp and his entire team for making these measures a top priority. These bills ensure that we put Georgia families and consumers first by tackling the hidden costs we have all been paying thanks to Georgia’s current tort laws,” Burns said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group