Gov. Kemp praises passage of lawsuit reform bill, heads to his desk to become law

ATLANTA — After two years of work, Gov. Brian Kemp’s bill to overhaul Georgia’s civil litigation system passed the General Assembly.

Kemp insists the bill will help stop frivolous lawsuits and stabilize the insurance market.

This bill passed despite a last push by Democrats and trial lawyers around Georgia. They insist this will prevent people from filing lawsuits.

Kemp insists that’s simply not true.

Kemp was all smiles as he walked out of the Senate GOP caucus on Friday. He wanted to quell any potential trouble before the final vote on his lawsuit reform package.

“Are you pleased with the progress of tort reform?” Channel 2’s Richard Elliot asked Kemp.

“Very pleased. Going to be a great day. Just got to get one more vote,” Kemp said.

The last-minute caucus rally worked as the Georgia Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure with two Democratic votes for good measure.

The bill overhauls Georgia’s civil litigation system essentially making new rules for how and when Georgians can file some lawsuits.

Senate Democrats tried one last attempt to change the bill.

The bill already allows sex trafficking victims to sue places like hotels that may have known about the illegal activity. The Dems wanted to include more crime victims to the list but failed.

“If the carve-out is needed for them, why not rape victims, murder victims,” state Sen. Elena Parent said.

State Sen. Harold Jones worried the bill will make it more difficult for regular Georgians to sue.

“This bill quite frankly is one of the most repressive bills as far as allowing persons access to the courthouse. It completely cuts that out,” Jones said.

But Kemp joined other Republican leaders after his bill passed assuring that the bill in no way will stop people from suing if they were wronged.

He told Elliot what he told the Senate Republicans before the vote.

“I know they’ve worked extremely hard. I know it’s a tough issue, and you know, at the end of the day, you got to vote for it or against it or walk away,” Kemp said.

The only thing left is for Kemp to actually sign the bill into law. That could happen early next week.

