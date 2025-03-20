Governor’s lawsuit reform bill passes Georgia House by 1 vote, heads back to Senate

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp’s lawsuit reform package passed the Georgia House by a single vote Thursday afternoon only after three Democrats broke ranks and voted for it.

One of those was Johns Creek Democrat Michelle Au, an anesthesiologist. She had no comment after the vote.

“I am disappointed in them,” Atlanta Democrat Stacey Evans told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Evans led the charge against the bill.

“Not only did they break a caucus position, which undermines our ability as a caucus to move forward to the majority, but they let down their voters. And I hope their voters will make them accountable for it just as I hope voters will hold Republicans who voted for it accountable for it,” Evans said.

Several Republicans also broke ranks and voted against the measure which would essentially overhaul Georgia’s civil litigation system, making new rules on how and when Georgians can file lawsuits.

Kemp insisted the bill was necessary to shield small businesses along with hospitals and doctors from frivolous lawsuits and to stabilize insurance rates, something Democrats insist isn’t true.

“I think today’s vote is a great example of what democracy looks like,” Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns told Elliot.

Burns wouldn’t talk much about the intense pressure put on lawmakers to get the bill over the finish line.

He also didn’t say much about the Republicans who broke ranks and voted against it.

“I was looking at totals. I haven’t looked exactly who voted for it and against it, although I know it got over the threshold of 91,” Burns said.

And that one vote was all that bill needed.

It will now have to head back over to the Senate for final approval.

