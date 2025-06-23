Kemp presents commendation to manufacturing partnership program at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp presented a commendation to the Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

The GaMEP is a program of the Enterprise Innovation Institute at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

The commendation from the state comes after its 65 years of service to the Georgia manufacturing industry, according to Georgia Tech.

GaMEP was first made in 1960 when the Georgia General Assembly created what, at the time, was the Georgia Tech Industrial Extension Service.

University officials said the vote created statewide field offices that provide direct links between industry and innovation, which officials said deliver on-site technical expertise to help manufacturing efforts.

"Over the past decade alone, GaMEP has provided assistance and education to more than 3,900 manufacturers across 144 counties through 2,800 courses and events and 2,500 projects, helping them create or retain 14,500 jobs, invest $1 billion in capital improvements, realize $3.5 billion in sales and save $449.8 million in costs," the university said in a statement.

Kemp presented the commendation at an 11 a.m. event at the Georgia Capitol.

