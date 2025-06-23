Today will be the hottest day of the year so far

ATLANTA — Monday will be the hottest day of the year so far as the heat wave stretches into this week.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the mid-90s today. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be even hotter with near-record highs in the upper 90s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

You can expect less heat by late this week, but temperatures will stay in the low 90s.

There will be a limited chance for rain Monday and Tuesday with a better chance for scattered storms later in the week.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as we track this heat wave, live on Channel 2 Action News.

©2025 Cox Media Group