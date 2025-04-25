Judge to make ruling after injunction hearing involving international students’ visas

ATLANTA — An injunction hearing in the international student visa termination case wrapped up on Thursday.

Now, the judge says she’ll rule in the coming days.

A slight delay for attorneys representing the dozens of international students who had their U.S. visas terminated this month.

“What does it cost America to tell foreign students to go home?” attorney Charles Kuck asked.

Inside a federal courtroom Thursday, the judge heard arguments during an injunction hearing, but ultimately decided to make her ruling in a few days.

“This is these students’ chance to stay in the United States and finish their degrees,” Kuck told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

The judge said she’ll make her decision before the temporary restraining order that she put in place. It’s set to expire on May 1.

At issue, accusations that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) illegally revoked the immigration status of more than 100 international students without due process.

The lawsuit states that ICE used the student and exchange visitor information system to terminate the students’ immigration records.

But the government argued under current laws and regulations, the cancellations were valid.

The judge asked the attorney representing the government how the records were terminated.

But the attorney said he was unsure.

Next, both sides will submit more documents to the judge before she makes her ruling.

Currently, all the students in the lawsuit are still protected by the temporary restraining order but their attorneys talked about filing a class action lawsuit.

