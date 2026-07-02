JonBenét Ramsey’s murder case set for Netflix limited series

ATLANTA — The story behind the killing of JonBenét Ramsey is about to find its way to Netflix for a limited series.

“The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” will star Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as the girl’s parents, according to Netflix’s online news magazine, Tudum.

“It centers on the infamous unsolved Boulder, CO murder case and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenét Ramsey, with the story told through multiple perspectives, including the Ramsey family, investigators, and the media,” sources told Deadline.

The series has been through an intense back and forth trying to get picked up, with it expected to be initially released on Paramount+.

While an exact air date hasn’t been announced, the release of the limited series will likely coincide with the 30th anniversary of JonBenét’s death.

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JonBenét was born here in Atlanta, and the family moved to Colorado for John Ramsey’s job.

On Dec. 26, 1996, JonBenét Ramsey’s mother, Patsy, found a ransom note saying she had been kidnapped. The note demanded the family pay $118,000 if they wanted to see their daughter again.

Hours later, Ramsey’s family found the 6-year-old strangled and beaten to death in the basement of their home. No one has ever been charged, and it’s one of the highest-profile murder mysteries decades later.

Following JonBenét’s death, the Ramseys moved back to the Atlanta area in 1997 to get away from media attention and the intense scrutiny the family underwent following the murder.

The Ramseys and their son were cleared as suspects in 2008. Patsy Ramsey died in 2006. Patsy Ramsey is buried next to JonBenét in Marietta.

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