JonBenet Ramsey murder: Police say case remains ‘top priority’ 29 years later

BOULDER, Colorado — This month will mark 29 years since 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was mysteriously found dead in her Boulder, Colorado, home.

Police say her murder case remains a “top priority.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Dec. 26, 1996, JonBenét Ramsey’s mother found a ransom note saying she had been kidnapped. The note demanded the family pay $118,000 if they wanted to see their daughter again.

Hours later, Ramsey’s family found the 6-year-old strangled and beaten to death in the basement of their home. No one has ever been charged and it’s one of the highest-profile murder mysteries decades later.

Each year, the Boulder police department provides a statement on where the investigation stands. Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn post a video on Friday.

“This case remains a top priority for our department,” he said. “This past year, our detectives have conducted several new interviews as well as re-interviewed individuals based on tips we’ve received. We have also collected new evidence and tested and re-tested other pieces of evidence to generate new leads. Techniques and technology constantly evolve. This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing.”

Redfearn said his department can’t release additional details on what was tested and who was interviewed. He said it’s “never too late” for anyone who has knowledge of the crime to come forward.

“And I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us,” Redfearn said.

Following JonBenét’s death, the Ramseys moved to the Atlanta area in 1997 to get away from media attention and the intense scrutiny the family underwent following the murder.

The Ramseys and their son were cleared as suspects in 2008. Patsy Ramsey died in 2006. She is buried next to her daughter in Marietta.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group