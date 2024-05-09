Jon Tester first Democrat to back passage of Laken Riley Act in U.S. Senate

ATLANTA — Montana Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester confirmed to ABC News that he will announce his intention to co-sponsor the Laken Riley Act.

Tester is the first Democrat to cross the aisle in support of the bill.

The Laken Riley Act is named for the 22-year-old nursing student who police say was killed on the University of Georgia’s campus on Feb. 22 by an undocumented migrant.

Riley’s death prompted strong reactions across the political spectrum.

The bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Georgia Rep. Mike Collins and passed with 251 votes in favor, including yes votes from 37 Democratic Representatives.

The bill would amend federal law to require ICE to issue detainers and take custody of undocumented migrants who commit theft-related crimes like shoplifting, as defined by state and local laws where they live.

The bill would also allow state Attorneys General to sue the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security for injunctive relief if immigration actions like parole, violating detention requirements, or other “policy failures” harm that state or its citizens.

Tester is the first Democrat from the U.S. Senate to say he will support the bill when it comes up for a vote in that chamber.

The Montana Democrat faces a tough reelection in November and has been looking to establish himself as a border security hard-liner.

“Keeping Montana safe is my top priority, which is why I’ve repeatedly called on the Biden Administration and Congress to do more to secure the southern border and have worked to get the brave men and women in law enforcement what they need to keep criminals off our streets,” Tester said in a statement to ABC News. “After hearing from law enforcement officers across Montana, I’m backing the Laken Riley Act to make sure that individuals who enter our country and commit a crime are held accountable so that no Montana family has to worry about the safety of their loved ones.”

In recent months, Tester has become more and more outspoken about the challenges at the southern border.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is urging the Senate to pass the bill as well.

In March, Carr released a statement, saying, in part: “This bill would be a step towards preventing such tragedies from ever happening again.”

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Riley’s accused killer, Jose Ibarra.

According to the indictment, Ibarra is now also charged with spying on a University of Georgia staff member. The indictment accuses him of going to an apartment at University Village Housing Building “S” and peeping through the window at the woman on the same day he is accused of killing Riley.

The documents did not indicate if the peeping incident took place before Riley was killed.

The documents also charge Ibarra with asphyxiating Riley along with inflicting blunt force trauma to her head.

Ibarra was initially charged with seven counts: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another.

The new indictment adds three charges including aggravated assault with an attempt to rape, tampering with evidence, and peeping Tom.

The tampering with evidence charge accuses him of hiding a jacket and gloves to attempt to keep him from getting caught.

