Georgia AG urging US Senate to pass bill after ‘soft-on-crime policies failed’ Laken Riley

ATLANTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is urging the US Senate to pass the The Laken Riley Act, named for the 22-year-old nursing student who police say was killed on the University of Georgia’s campus on Feb. 22 by an undocumented migrant

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia, said the legislation is meant to give U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement more tools to “fight against illegal alien crime.”

“While we can’t bring Laken back, we must now turn our focus to doing everything we can to prevent this from happening to another American,” Collins said in a statement, in part. “The Laken Riley Act is a key piece in our fight to restore the rule of law and get criminal illegal aliens off our streets.”

According to the representative, the legislation “condemns President Joe Biden’s border policies, including catch and release, and calls on him to reinstate” the previous “Remain in Mexico” policy that was in effect while former President Donald Trump was in office.

Additionally, the bill would amend federal law to require ICE to issue detainers and take custody of undocumented migrants who commit theft-related crimes like shoplifting, as defined by state and local laws where they reside.

RELATED NEWS:

The bill would also allow state Attorneys General to sue the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security for injunctive relief if immigration actions like parole, violating detention requirements or other “policy failures” harm that state or its citizens.

The bill passed the House earlier this month with 251 votes in favor, including 37 Democratic Representatives who joined all of the Republicans in the House.

Now, Georgia’s attorney general is urging the US Senate to do the same.

“We’re leading a group of 26 AGs urging the U.S. Senate to quickly pass the Laken Riley Act. President Biden’s border crisis failed Laken, New York City failed Laken, and local, soft-on-crime policies failed Laken. This bill would be a step towards preventing such tragedies from ever happening again,” Carr said in a post on Facebook.

Venezuelan native Jose Ibarra, 26, was arrested in Riley’s death and is being charged with murder. His two brothers were also arrested on charges related to being in the country illegally. They are both being held in federal custody. Ibarra is being held in the Athens Clarke-County jail.

Court filings obtained by Channel 2 Action News Friday show that Ibarra’s attorney has asked for a jury trial and that Ibarra will not waive his rights.

Ibarra has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

An autopsy showed that Riley died from blunt force trauma to the head.

RELATED NEWS:

LAKEN RILEY MURDER: Man accused of killing nursing student on UGA campus asks for jury trial









©2024 Cox Media Group