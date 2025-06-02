John F. Kennedy the latest lawmaker to announce run for Georgia’s lieutenant governor

ATLANTA — The race for lieutenant governor got a little more crowded on Monday as Macon Republican state Sen. John Kennedy announced he’s a candidate.

So far, one Democrat and two Republicans have thrown their hat into the race, but that number will probably change.

Kennedy is currently the president pro tem of the Senate and told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that he’s concerned about the economy, public safety, and education.

He thinks he can stand out from other republican candidates.

“The difference though, I think how I distinguish myself, is that I want to make sure that folks understand that it’s not just been about rhetoric. It’s about results, and that I have not been one to shy away from a tough fight,” Kennedy said.

Dahlonega Republican state Sen. Steve Gooch is also running for lieutenant governor.

“My record has been one of the most Conservative senators in the state Senate,” Gooch said.

He wants to eliminate state income tax and crack down on illegal immigration. He thinks he can differentiate himself from other Republicans.

“Quite frankly, I’m going to differentiate myself from him and any other candidate in the race just simply by running on my record,” Gooch told Elliot.

Atlanta state Sen. Josh McLaurin is the lone Democrat in the race.

“I think that’s what’s happening now, is we’re having a crisis of confidence,” McLaurin said.

He wants to expand Medicaid and restore reproductive rights. He also believes voters are exhausted by red-hot political rhetoric and want something else.

“I think what voters really want to see is political courage. People want leaders who will stand with saying what’s right even if it’s unpopular, to live the courage of their convictions,” McLaurin said.

We are still 11 months away from the primaries and more than a year from the general election, so expect to see more candidates throw their hats into the ring.

