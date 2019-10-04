ATLANTA - Don’t pull out the sweaters just yet -- another day of record heat is here.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said Atlanta will break a record for the sixth straight day Friday.
Atlanta is expected to reach 97 degrees Friday afternoon, so if you’re headed to the Braves game this afternoon or a Friday night football game, keep that in mind before you head out the door.
BUT THEN – cooler weather is finally coming. We will see a major cool down starting this weekend.
We’re tracking the timing of the cold front on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
