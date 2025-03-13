‘It’s literally on fire’: APD officers rescue residents from smoke-filled home

ATLANTA — Thanks to some quick thinking, several residents are safe after Atlanta officers saved them from a blazing home.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, an officer was flagged down about a fire at a home on Hill Street in southeast Atlanta.

Bodycam video shows officers rushing to the home. They learned that some residents were still inside.

Officers ran into the smoke-filled home, checking the rooms one by one. APD said the officers learned that a man was still inside and ran back inside to rescue him.

One officer can be heard on bodycam video telling the man, “Come out, the house is on fire! Hurry, right now! The house is on fire! It’s literally on fire!”

The officers were able to rescue everyone. According to Atlanta officials, one officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

