Invest Atlanta to review $40k check for ex-mayor Reed's So. Africa trip

ATLANTA - After an hour behind closed doors in an executive session, the Invest Atlanta board voted unanimously to create an ad hoc committee to perform an independent review of a $40,000 transaction between the city and its nonprofit fundraising arm, Partners For Prosperity.
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported that Atlanta City Council in December approved $40,000 of unclaimed salary from former Mayor Kasim Reed being donated to Partners for Prosperity, which had less than $1,000 in its bank account and had never contributed money to Invest Atlanta or any of its projects.
But on March 5, the non-profit wrote a check for $40,000 back to the city. The money was used to cover a portion of an expensive and controversial trip Reed and several members of his staff took to South Africa in Spring 2017.
The transaction was named in a federal subpoena delivered to the city earlier this month in relation to the U.S. Attorney’s Office widening corruption investigation at Atlanta City Hall.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Belcher spoke with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms today after the meeting, as well as Invest Atlanta's CEO who is named in the subpoenas.
$309k head of Invest ATL refuses to answer our questions about her role in paying off $40k for luxury airfares for Kasim Reed & 7 others. Feds demanding answers. New mayor wants them, too. At 6. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xk6ANX841q— Richard Belcher (@BelcherWSB) April 19, 2018
