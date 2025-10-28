International Garden Tourism Symposium coming to Atlanta Botanical Garden

ATLANTA — The 2025 International Garden Tourism Symposium will make its U.S. debut at the Atlanta Botanical Garden on November 5-6, 2025, bringing together global leaders in tourism and the garden industry.

This prestigious event, previously held in France, Canada, and Asia, is being hosted in the United States for the first time. It is organized in partnership with the American Public Gardens Association and the International Garden Tourism Network.

“We are proud to partner with the International Garden Tourism Network to host this renowned Symposium in the U.S. for the first time,” said Michelle Provaznik, CEO of the American Public Gardens Association.

The symposium will feature a range of expert speakers addressing the evolving landscape of garden tourism and destination marketing. Sessions will also explore how travelers discover destinations using social platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Additional presentations will cover topics such as the post-pandemic gardening surge, successful partnerships with convention and visitor bureaus, and innovative approaches to immersive experiences.

