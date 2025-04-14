International air travel showing signs of slowing over economic uncertainty, immigration policies

ATLANTA — International travel at the world’s busiest airport may show signs of slowing.

According to Data from the National Travel and Tourism Office, the number of foreign arrivals at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport fell by 7% in March compared to last year.

This marks the first time that the month of March has seen a year-over-year decrease in international travel since 2021.

“You saw a stark reversal in the number of foreigners looking to visit the United States in the past month or two,” Scott Keyes, founder of the travel app Going, said.

Nationwide, the numbers are even worse. According to the same data, the number of foreign travelers coming to the United States was down nearly 10% in March and has shown decreases year-over-year every month this year.

“They are down anywhere from 5% to 35%. Just a dramatic reversal,” Keyes said.

Keyes said it is a combination of factors likely impacting foreign travel.

First, the worldwide economy is in a period of uncertainty after President Donald Trump put forth sweeping tariffs.

TRENDING STORIES:

“One of the first things [people] look to cut back is travel,” Keyes said.

Second, President Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a priority.

However, as part of that crackdown, there have been stories about some travelers being detained for hours or being denied entry into the country over messages on travelers’ cell phones.

“Before coming here for this time, I never thought about not being able to enter or having my phone looked at stuff,” Kathrin Kinne, a German visiting Atlanta for business, said.

“For me, it wasn’t really an option to not come, but I could understand those coming for pleasure it would be a tough decision,” said Canadian Emily St Cyr, who was in Atlanta to visit her boyfriend.

Keyes said this may not be a one-month blip either, which could hurt airlines.

“This is their black Friday, this is their Super Bowl, and this is when they make the disproportionate amount they will make during the year. In just July and August,” Keyes said.

While international travel makes up a small sliver of the total number of people coming in and out of Atlanta, they still bring in millions to the state.

As of 2023, visitors from just five countries have spent more than $500 million.

Canadians alone, who were Georgia’s most frequent visitors, spent more than $160 million.

“The drop in foreign tourism to the United States is having a multimillion-dollar impact in Atlanta and a multi-billion-dollar impact nationwide,” Keyes said.

©2025 Cox Media Group