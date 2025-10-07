‘I’m truly sorry’: Ex-Atlanta officer who killed Lyft driver asks for forgiveness

Former Atlanta police officer Koby Minor was sentenced to 29 years in prison Tuesday for the shooting death of his Lyft driver, Reginald Folks Jr.

Minor, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges including voluntary manslaughter, asked the victim’s family for their forgiveness.

It happened in 2024 when Minor, off duty and intoxicated, shot Folks minutes into the drive after calling a Lyft to pick him up in Union City.

“I admit that my actions and choices that day led to me taking Reginald’s life that day and for that I’m truly sorry,” Minor said in court.

Marchelle Folks, the victim’s mother, expressed her grief in her statement.

“He took away one of the greatest gifts from God, and I can’t forgive him at this time,” she said.

The courtroom was filled with emotional testimonies from the victim’s family, who described the pain they have endured since the tragedy.

Prosecutors detailed that Minor, a Marine veteran who served four years with the Atlanta Police Department, was partying with other officers before calling a Lyft.

During the ride, he fired two fatal shots.

Minor’s defense argued that he suffered from PTSD and that a combination of prescription drugs, alcohol and marijuana led to a psychotic break.

Judge Scott McAfee, who presided over the case, also sentenced Minor for a separate conviction of drug possession and DUI following a crash in 2023.

TRENDING STORIES:

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group