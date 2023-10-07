‘I’m over it;’ Owner of Atlanta boutique says her store has been broken into at least 5 times

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins at one Atlanta clothing store.

Catrina Cousar, the owner of “According to Fashion” on Decatur St. SE, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that thieves have broken into her clothing store at least five times this year.

Police records show the latest reported intrusion was Monday morning around 5:00 a.m.

“I’m over it at this point. I’m over it,” said Cousar.

Cousar said she chose to open up her shop in the retail space under the apartment complex on that street two years ago to help bring life to the Sweet Auburn community.

“They did a lot with it,” said Cousar. “There was a lot of traffic. I felt like it was a good area.”

Then, this Spring, she said, the burglaries began.

Each time, the people who broke inside left shattered glass, broken doors and empty shelves.

Police data shows nearly 30 reported vehicle and building thefts on that block this year.

“It has to stop,” said Cousar.

She has repeatedly replaced door locks, upgraded security, replaced stolen products, and refunded customers.

She said her insurance is dropping her at the end of the year.

“I’m high risk at this point,” said Cousar.

She said she is now at risk of losing her family income and her dream.

“Somebody. Anybody. I need help,” said Cousar.

