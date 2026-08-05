Illegal switch, burglary tools recovered after suspects target cars in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two people were arrested after Atlanta police say a group was seen trying to open vehicle door handles in a northeast Atlanta neighborhood.

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On July 30, Atlanta police were called to the 300 block of McGill Park Avenue NE after receiving reports that four young men had entered a vehicle and were trying to open the door handles of several others.

A witness provided descriptions of the suspects, and officers searched the area before locating four people walking nearby.

During the investigation, officers said they recovered a gun that had been modified to function as a fully automatic weapon using an illegal conversion device, commonly known as a “switch.” Police also recovered several tools commonly associated with vehicle break-ins.

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Police identified two of the suspects as Alex King, 19, and Brandon Lewis, 18.

King was charged with entering an automobile, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana. Police said he also had an active warrant out of DeKalb County.

Lewis was charged with entering an automobile, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both were taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also detained but later released to their parents. The juveniles’ parents were issued citations for curfew violations.

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