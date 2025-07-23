If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them: knowing the signs of heat stroke in your pet

ATLANTA — The hot temperatures we’ve been experiencing can cause heat illnesses in us, and it could also be hazardous for your pets.

Metro veterinary clinics have said they have seen an increase in heat stroke cases in pets.

So far this summer, we have had over 25 days with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees.

On days like that, you must be especially careful when taking your dog out for a walk.

It doesn’t take long for the heat to take a toll on their body, and water might not be enough to keep them safe.

“This time of year is perfect for a dog to be in the conditions for a heat stroke to happen,” said Stephanie Howell, medical director of VEG ER for Pets.

Howell told Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon that if you take your dogs out, make sure they have access to shade, water, and can take breaks.

“June, July, August especially, in Georgia, we’re seeing a lot of heat strokes due to the environment,” Howell said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ireland Massey takes her dog Raiden for walks at the dog park and to keep cool.

“There’s pools in there, and a creek, so I make sure I keep his paws cool and his body cool. We also tend to stay in the shade, and I limit the time to 30 – 45 minutes,” Massey said.

Massey said she knows the key signs to look for if Raiden were to get overheated.

“He’s like my kid, so I watch him very closely,” Massey said.

Dogs that are most susceptible to falling ill in the heat are usually those with compromised airways.

“We call it the smushy-faced dogs. things like Frenchies, boxers,” Howell said.

Howell said to limit their activity on hot days. This also goes for dogs that are overweight or have thick fur.

Make sure your dog is hydrated, although heat stroke causes more than dehydration.

“Heat stroke is a whole-body issue that’s more than I got hot and didn’t have enough water,” Howell said.

Heat stroke can start with panting, acting lethargic or weak, but when their body can’t cool down, it can affect internal organs.

“So, if your dog was just outside and it was really hot, they can’t settle, they’re panting, they’ve vomited, they have a diarrhea episode, those would be really scary red flags that something else is going on,” Howell said.

Remember, if it feels hot outside to you, it feels hot outside to your dog.

©2025 Cox Media Group