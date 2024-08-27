‘I couldn’t save them.’ GA mother describes heartbreak after losing 2 sons in deadly chase, crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A mother is searching for answers 10 days after a crash took the lives of her two young sons.

The tragic incident occurred when a Blythe police officer attempted to pull over the car the teens were passengers in, leading to a chase.

The car collided head-on with a truck and burst into flames on Deans Bridge Road.

The crash killed Barry Fields, 15, Casey Fields, 13, and one other person.

Now, their mother, Shakeila Hicks-Scott, is dealing with the unimaginable pain.

“I remember I woke up one day having four children. I wake up now and have two,” Hicks-Scott told WRDW-TV.

Hicks-Scott said heartbreak deepened when a mother’s intuition prompted her to look for them, only to find her worst fears realized.

TRENDING STORIES:

When she didn’t hear from them, she retraced their steps and came across the crash on Deans Bridge Road.

“I ran back up the highway on feet, and I started telling him, ‘I’m looking for three boys, my car is this color, I haven’t heard from them,’” Hicks-Scott said.

Though the Richmond County Coroner’s Office has yet to issue an official identification, law enforcement says it is likely her children.

“My children and my boys have never been in a situation where I couldn’t save them. They have never been in a situation where I don’t know where they are,” Hicks-Scott said. “Before mine left me, they told me, ‘Mom, I love you. I love you, Mom.’ That’s all I got to hold on to because that was the last words they told me, that they love me.”

Hicks-Scott told the TV station that she hopes no other parents have to endure such a loss.

“Love your children while they’re here. Hug them every day because you never know when will be the last time that you’re going to see your child,” she said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

At least 2 dead, 1 injured after tire explodes in Delta maintenance shop near Atlanta airport

©2024 Cox Media Group