Hotel chain wants to bring more minority businesses to metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — One hotel chain is making an effort to bring more minority businesses into metro Atlanta’s hospitality industry.

On Wednesday, the Hyatt Regency held a minority vendor showcase.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was at the Hyatt downtown where this has become an annual event and it’s getting results.

Kyri Mosley says you start with the best teacher.

“Me and baking is with my grandma. That made the difference,” Mosley said.

Now she bakes the best cookies.

A ballroom at the Hyatt in downtown Atlanta featured nothing but the best.

“We want to represent the community we serve,” Hyatt general manager Derrick Morrow said.

Morrow said they aimed to bring together minority-owned businesses that can supply the metro’s hotel and hospitality industry.

The Hyatt’s Minority Vendor Showcase launched a few years back with around two dozen participants, but this showcase had more than 100.

It included Dondre Anderson, whose gourmet Symphony Chips are served at the Hyatt and are in a growing number of stores everywhere.

“A lot of times we hear from corporate America that they can’t find minority vendors,” Anderson said.

But look no further. Kyri’s Kookies got some exposure at the hotel, and now Mosley has a corporate deal, with her cookies in 40 Hyatts.

It all started with the best teacher.

“My grandma would be very proud of me. That I do know for a fact,” Mosley said.

